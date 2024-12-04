Cinctive Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.36.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total value of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at $124,135,548.46. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,653,021 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $582.85 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $545.92 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $782.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $816.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

