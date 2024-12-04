Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 14,634 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,634 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 729.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 58.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.66 and a 200 day moving average of $105.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.69 and a twelve month high of $136.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.70.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

