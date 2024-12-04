CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.17, but opened at $20.93. CI Financial shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 5,262 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIXXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities lowered CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CIXXF

CI Financial Stock Performance

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -178.78%.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.