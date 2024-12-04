CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.17, but opened at $20.93. CI Financial shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 5,262 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CIXXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities lowered CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CIXXF
CI Financial Stock Performance
CI Financial Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -178.78%.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CI Financial
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.