Chris A. Rallis Sells 6,409 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) Director Chris A. Rallis sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $39,351.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,593.96. This trade represents a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.89 million, a P/E ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FENC shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stephens upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

