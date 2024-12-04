Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 988 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $22,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,498.20. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX opened at $432.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.