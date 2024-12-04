Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 360 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $25,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ClearAlpha Technologies LP raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 24.5% during the third quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 582.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 11.1% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This trade represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $21,901,887 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $2,345.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,770.72. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,099.74 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,998.75.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

