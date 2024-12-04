Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 298 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $17,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 52.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 212.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,820. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,257.86 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,068.33 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,338.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,388.61.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

