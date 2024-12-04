Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 176 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $24,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $582.85 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $545.92 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $782.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $816.42. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total value of $662,611.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,135,548.46. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total value of $561,620.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,805,551.60. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,600 shares of company stock worth $15,653,021. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.36.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

