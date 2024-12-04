Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 10,458 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,458 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $21,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 666.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,763 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,502 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 4,103.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,731 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Exelon by 101.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,344,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,539,000 after purchasing an additional 678,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 44.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,830,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after buying an additional 558,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.