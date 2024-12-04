Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 561,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $18,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.