Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $23.29 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $23,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in IQVIA by 733.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $200.78 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.62 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.11 and its 200-day moving average is $225.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

