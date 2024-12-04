Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 49,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

CTHR remained flat at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,765. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

