Century Financial Co. (CYFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Century Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Century Financial Price Performance
Shares of CYFL stock remained flat at $37.50 during trading on Wednesday. Century Financial has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72.
Century Financial Company Profile
