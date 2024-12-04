Centiva Capital LP Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Star were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Star by 81.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Star by 16.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Star by 18.8% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STHO opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Star Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $147.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.55 million during the quarter. Star had a net margin of 69.55% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

