Centiva Capital LP Decreases Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth about $13,202,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 74.6% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 34,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 138,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 240.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 601,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,866,000 after acquiring an additional 425,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.10. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.34, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.34 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

