Centiva Capital LP Buys 965 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Snap-on by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,940. This represents a 35.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 6,044 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $1,807,095.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,302.07. This trade represents a 36.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,691 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $365.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $373.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.06%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

