Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 16,110 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $113.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 85.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.