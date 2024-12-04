Centiva Capital LP Acquires 41,586 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 534.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,586 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 17.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,815,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,357 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 26.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,352,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,890,000 after buying an additional 695,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,441,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,579,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Rayonier by 2.9% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,034,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RYN opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Rayonier Increases Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Rayonier’s previous special dividend of $0.20. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 107.55%.

Rayonier announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rayonier

In related news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $306,036.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,935.76. This represents a 19.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

