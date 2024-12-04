Cencora (NYSE:COR) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.80.

Get Cencora alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cencora

Cencora Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $250.05 on Wednesday. Cencora has a 52 week low of $195.83 and a 52 week high of $253.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.00.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $5,208,619.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 306,752 shares in the company, valued at $74,283,064.32. The trade was a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,018 shares of company stock worth $22,478,942. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the second quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.