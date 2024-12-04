Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL) Director Marco Ivan Baptista Roque Acquires 90,000 Shares

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL – Get Free Report) Director Marco Ivan Baptista Roque acquired 90,000 shares of Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$19,350.00.

Marco Ivan Baptista Roque also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) alerts:

On Friday, November 22nd, Marco Ivan Baptista Roque bought 500 shares of Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$105.00.

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CVE:MRL opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42. Cassiar Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V)

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.