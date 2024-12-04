Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) CFO Eric Schoen Sells 59,800 Shares

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Schoen sold 59,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $230,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,390. This trade represents a 83.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $161.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.86.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.79. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAVA. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at $11,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 41,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 150.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

