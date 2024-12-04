Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Lowered by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,100,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,405.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,757,000 after acquiring an additional 176,799 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,672,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL opened at $444.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.83. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $283.87 and a twelve month high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.00.

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

