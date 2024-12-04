Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.11% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGOL. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 293.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 388,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 289,465 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 801.0% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 191,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 170,627 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Designs Corp boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Financial Designs Corp now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

