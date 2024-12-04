Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNL. Wedbush began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.6 %

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 152.63%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.