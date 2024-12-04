Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,839 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.45% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 984,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,849,000 after buying an additional 54,684 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 333.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 798,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,437,000 after buying an additional 614,116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 570,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,234,000 after buying an additional 27,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 350,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PJUL opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

