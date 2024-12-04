Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,246,000 after acquiring an additional 337,786 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,124,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,301,000 after acquiring an additional 49,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,925,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,026,000 after acquiring an additional 244,285 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,455,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,671,000 after acquiring an additional 316,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,897 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

