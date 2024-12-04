Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,335,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,717,000 after purchasing an additional 72,637 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,865,000 after acquiring an additional 241,982 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,765,000 after acquiring an additional 497,543 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,394,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,997,000 after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 23.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,683.76. This represents a 50.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,956 shares of company stock worth $46,058,091. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $237.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.45. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.76 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 130.74%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.