Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,296,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 149.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,298,000 after buying an additional 331,607 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9,091.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 234,468 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,788,000. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,889,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.43. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $75.79 and a one year high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

