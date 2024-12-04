Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $669.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.02 and a 52 week high of $675.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.01.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.33.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total transaction of $12,123,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 208,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,179,820.90. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,600. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,256 shares of company stock valued at $61,043,370 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

