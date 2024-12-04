Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.84 and last traded at $35.82, with a volume of 47326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

