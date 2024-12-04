Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 42 ($0.53) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON TPT opened at GBX 39.77 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.26. The firm has a market cap of £78.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2,195.00 and a beta of 1.45. Topps Tiles has a 52 week low of GBX 38 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 56.65 ($0.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.83.
