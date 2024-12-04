Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 42 ($0.53) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON TPT opened at GBX 39.77 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.26. The firm has a market cap of £78.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2,195.00 and a beta of 1.45. Topps Tiles has a 52 week low of GBX 38 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 56.65 ($0.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.83.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

