Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Camtek Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CAMT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,374. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.33. Camtek has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $140.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 23,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAMT. Northland Securities upped their target price on Camtek from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.57.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

