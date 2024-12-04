California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 109.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

California Water Service Group stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.50.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.02). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $50,727.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,231. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

