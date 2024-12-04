Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Confluent were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,403,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 72.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,700,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,841 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,617,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,933,000 after buying an additional 1,684,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Confluent by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,510,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth approximately $21,127,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 26,047 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $856,685.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 144,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,427.97. The trade was a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $1,746,174.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 687,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,837,034.20. This represents a 8.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,005,379 shares of company stock worth $114,176,175 in the last three months. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Confluent stock opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $35.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Confluent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

