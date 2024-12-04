Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 291,885 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,115 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 291,885 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lyft were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 310.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 77,578 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $188,352.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 314,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,424,987. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $27,439.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 929,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,502.16. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,909 shares of company stock worth $505,686. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.75, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.09.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

