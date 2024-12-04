Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 76,800 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 127.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $3,246,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 587.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,052,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 899,010 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after buying an additional 92,026 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE PAGS opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAGS. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.