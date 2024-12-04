BWS Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BWS Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Adeia alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Adeia

Adeia Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Adeia

Shares of ADEA stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Adeia has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Adeia by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adeia by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adeia by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Adeia by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Adeia by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adeia

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.