BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Short Interest Update

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,200 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 518,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 323,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
BW LPG Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BWLP opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. BW LPG has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $22.31.
BW LPG Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BW LPG
BW LPG Company Profile
BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BW LPG
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.