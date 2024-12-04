BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Short Interest Update

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,200 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 518,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 323,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

BW LPG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWLP opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. BW LPG has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BW LPG

BW LPG Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BW LPG in the second quarter valued at $2,365,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BW LPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BW LPG during the second quarter worth approximately $56,598,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BW LPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BW LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $698,000.

(Get Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.