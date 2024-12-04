BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

BW LPG Price Performance

BWLP stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. 623,048 shares of the company traded hands. BW LPG has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

