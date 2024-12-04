BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
BW LPG Price Performance
BWLP stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. 623,048 shares of the company traded hands. BW LPG has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
BW LPG Company Profile
