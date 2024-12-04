Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Shares of BHRB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.12. 28,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $75.32.

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $106,038.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 238,355 shares in the company, valued at $16,327,317.50. The trade was a 0.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 397,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after buying an additional 90,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $18,137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 50.6% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 308,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after buying an additional 103,527 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.