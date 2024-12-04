Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Short Interest Update

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,259,000 after buying an additional 3,186,876 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,867,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after acquiring an additional 911,990 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.2 %

BLDR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.47. 659,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,472. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.11 and a 200 day moving average of $168.62.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

