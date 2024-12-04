Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBW

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE BBW traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $38.14. 228,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,949. The company has a market cap of $515.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.53. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 17,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $605,453.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,583.90. This represents a 11.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 48,325 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,700,556.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,662,934.01. This represents a 10.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,734 shares of company stock worth $2,844,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth $504,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.9% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 732,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,187,000 after purchasing an additional 150,619 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.