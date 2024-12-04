Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Brunswick worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1,073.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 669.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.50. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $99.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

In other Brunswick news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $380,264.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,130.52. This represents a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $29,349.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,225.83. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,940 shares of company stock worth $2,321,176 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.54.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

