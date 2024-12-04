Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.50 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $13.15.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,806.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

