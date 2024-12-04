Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 10,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Brookfield Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of BN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.67. The company had a trading volume of 424,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,003. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.85 and a beta of 1.55.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.
Institutional Trading of Brookfield
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on BN shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BN
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
