Brokerages Set Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target at $46.20

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.20.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.