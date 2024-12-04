Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Boosted by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2,210.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,503 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.0% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $112,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $10,868,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 415.6% during the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 33,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,995 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 493.8% during the third quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 107,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 89,398 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 899.9% during the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $168.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 184.19%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

