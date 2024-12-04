BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,896 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 260,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,588,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,656,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 471,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,174,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $7,319,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NET. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average is $82.94.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $265,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,425,199.60. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel sold 6,875 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,576. This represents a 53.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,568 shares of company stock worth $47,573,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

