BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,462 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Genuine Parts by 6.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $127.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.96. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $112.74 and a one year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 51.48%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

