BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,335 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after acquiring an additional 648,982 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,173,000 after purchasing an additional 666,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,817,000 after buying an additional 417,325 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,619,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,797,000 after buying an additional 538,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 473.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,383,000 after buying an additional 1,047,979 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.1 %

TTWO opened at $188.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $190.43.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

